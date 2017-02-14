Community News For The West Hartford Edition
Musical ensemble Cuatro Puntos is partnering with the American School for the Deaf to help celebrate their bicentennial and how music is both enjoyed and made by the deaf community in Connecticut. Connecticut is the birthplace of American Sign Language.
