Blumenthal Urges Town Hall Crowd To 'Keep Up The Passion'
An anxious crowd of hundreds of Connecticut residents packed Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University on Sunday to ask Sen. Richard Blumenthal what he was doing to combat President Donald Trump 's policies and how they could help him. Carol Rizzolo of Guilford was one of hundreds who welcomed Blumenthal with a standing ovation and said she wanted to know how to best protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and help communities in Connecticut that would be affected.
