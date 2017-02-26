Blumenthal Urges Town Hall Crowd To '...

Blumenthal Urges Town Hall Crowd To 'Keep Up The Passion'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

An anxious crowd of hundreds of Connecticut residents packed Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University on Sunday to ask Sen. Richard Blumenthal what he was doing to combat President Donald Trump 's policies and how they could help him. Carol Rizzolo of Guilford was one of hundreds who welcomed Blumenthal with a standing ovation and said she wanted to know how to best protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and help communities in Connecticut that would be affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... 17 hr spud 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan '17 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,175,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC