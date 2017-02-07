API: Picking winners and losers in energy market hurts Connecticut consumers
February 7, 2017 - Connecticut Petroleum Council Executive Director Steven Guveyan today testified before the Connecticut General Assembly's Energy and Technology Committee in opposition to legislation that would provide subsidies for nuclear power generation. "When our region has been paying 50 percent more for electricity as compared to the rest of the nation, energy policies need to focus on bringing consumers the best prices rather than picking winners and losers," said Guveyan.
