Accidental Drug Overdoses Increase 25 Percent In Connecticut

Accidental drug intoxications caused 917 deaths in the state in 2016, an increase of 188, or 25 percent, over those killed by drugs a year earlier, according to a new report issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Additionally, Dr. James Gill, the state's chief medical examiner, said deaths involving the powerful synthetic drug fentanyl, 479, increased by 155 percent over that same period.

