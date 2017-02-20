2017 Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund Open for Student Applications through April 1
Scholarship America announced Friday that the Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund, which assists outstanding high school seniors from Connecticut who plan to pursue postsecondary education, is now open for its fourth year of student applications. Each recipient is awarded a $1,500 scholarship, renewable for up to three additional years or until a bachelor's degree is earned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan '17
|Evilgelicalling
|18
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC