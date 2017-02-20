2017 Joe Lieberman Connecticut Schola...

2017 Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund Open for Student Applications through April 1

Scholarship America announced Friday that the Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund, which assists outstanding high school seniors from Connecticut who plan to pursue postsecondary education, is now open for its fourth year of student applications. Each recipient is awarded a $1,500 scholarship, renewable for up to three additional years or until a bachelor's degree is earned.

