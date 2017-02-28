2 Connecticut troopers charged with kidnapping, assault
Wethersfield police say Xavier Cruz turned himself in Monday night and Rupert Laird surrendered Tuesday. They're charged with first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, second-degree assault with a firearm and deprivation of rights by force or threat.
