Women's March Taking Shape At UConn-Stamford
Residents of Fairfield County don't have to travel to D.C. to take part in the Women's March on Washington set for Saturday, Jan. 21. Hundreds are expected to stay much closer to home, with the Women's March on Stamford taking place the same day from noon to 2 p.m. It begins with a keynote speaker session at noon in the auditorium at the University of Connecticut's Stamford campus. That will be followed by an hour-long peaceful march up Washington Boulevard to Trump Parc and back from 1 to 2 p.m. Organizer Lisa Boyne of Fairfield looked into going to the Washington march a couple of weeks ago, visiting the march website to find a bus from Connecticut.
