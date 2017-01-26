Windsor Locks hears virtues, benefits...

Windsor Locks hears virtues, benefits of Connecticut's casinos

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Windsor Locks - For the second time in three nights, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes made a bid Thursday for the hearts and minds of a north-central Connecticut town that appears willing to host a third state casino. Hundreds of Windsor Locks residents and neighbors - estimates ranged from 400 to 600 - settled into seats in the high school auditorium to listen to the tribes' chairmen extoll the virtues of their existing facilities in southeastern Connecticut and the importance of expanding into the Hartford area to fend off competition from MGM Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan 7 TomInElPaso 2
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan 3 Evilgelicalling 18
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC