Windsor Locks hears virtues, benefits of Connecticut's casinos
Windsor Locks - For the second time in three nights, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes made a bid Thursday for the hearts and minds of a north-central Connecticut town that appears willing to host a third state casino. Hundreds of Windsor Locks residents and neighbors - estimates ranged from 400 to 600 - settled into seats in the high school auditorium to listen to the tribes' chairmen extoll the virtues of their existing facilities in southeastern Connecticut and the importance of expanding into the Hartford area to fend off competition from MGM Springfield.
