White Coat Gala to Celebrate Renowned Center on Aging
Friends, patients, and alumni will celebrate UConn Health's achievements and raise vital support at the 8th Annual White Coat Gala "Honoring Heroes and Healers" on Saturday, April 22, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. Throughout the last seven years, this event has raised more than $3.8 million to support Connecticut's flagship public academic medical center.
