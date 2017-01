Westport Composer Justin Paul Wins Golden Globe For 'La La Land'

Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

Staples 2003 High School Graduate , Justin Paul emerged a winner at the 74th annual Golden Globe awards, held Sunday, Jan. 8 in Los Angeles. Paul won "Best Original Song" for "La La Land" along with his songwriting partner Benj Pasek and Composer Justin Hurwitz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.