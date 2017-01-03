West Haven Lawmaker Resigns To Take S...

West Haven Lawmaker Resigns To Take State Job

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

A veteran West Haven lawmaker for the past 26 years won't take the oath of office Wednesday when the legislature convenes for the first day of the 2017 session. Instead, Rep. Stephen Dargan, D-West Haven, resigned his elected position to accept a $92,500 position with the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... 56 min Twizzler937 19
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
Libitards freaking out its great Dec 22 Tard smasher 1
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
News Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 2
News State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16) Dec 13 Whaaaat 3
News Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ... Dec 6 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC