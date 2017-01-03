West Haven Lawmaker Resigns To Take State Job
A veteran West Haven lawmaker for the past 26 years won't take the oath of office Wednesday when the legislature convenes for the first day of the 2017 session. Instead, Rep. Stephen Dargan, D-West Haven, resigned his elected position to accept a $92,500 position with the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
