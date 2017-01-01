Welcome Arlow! The first baby born in Connecticut
The first baby born in Connecticut for 2017 was welcomed into the world one minute after midnight at Middlesex Hospital. Courtnai Morgan says her due date was January 16th, but Arlow was determined to be the New Year's Baby.
