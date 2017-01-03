Three-car crash closes lane on Merritt
A three car accident blocked the left lane on Route 15 Southbound between Exits 54 and 53 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. At least two ambulances could be seen responding via Connecticut Department of Transportation highway cameras, with one leaving the scene withing minutes after appearing to load people into the back.
