The U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

A Wilton man was arrested Friday and charged in Manhattan federal court with fraudulently attempting to repay hedge fund investors with money raised from fresh investors in Ponzi scheme-like fashion. According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Wilton resident Steven Simmons , 48, raised cash from investors starting in November 2015 to redeem earlier investments in a hedge fund not specified by name that had offices in Connecticut and New York.

