The Ghostlight Project lights up CRT, theatres across the country
The Ghostlight Project looks to create spaces called "brave spaces" where a person can be safe regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation as well a place where dissent and activism are invited and where there can be a community of listeners sharing in fundamental values. Connecticut Repertory Theatre and its community of students, faculty and Mansfield residents participated in The Ghostlight Project, a ceremonial pledge of tolerance in front of the Nafe Katter Theatre Thursday evening.
