Sweeping Connecticut Supreme Court Decision Refines Existing Tort Law

In arguably the most important Connecticut tort-law decision in decades, the Connecticut Supreme Court in Bifolck v. Philip Morris, Inc. , --- A.3d ---, 2016 WL 7509118 , declined to adopt the approach of the Restatement to product liability design-defect claims and "reaffirm[ed] its allegiance" to a "true strict liability" standard under 402A of the Restatement .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.