Super Bowl Catering From Connecticut Restaurants
Whether you're rooting passionately for the Patriots or the Falcons, or are just at the party for the food, these Connecticut restaurants offer plenty of catering and to-go options to highlight any Super Bowl party. J. Timothy's , 143 New Britain Ave., Plainville, encourages early ordering for its signature wings in original Buffalo, honey gold barbecue, teriyaki and sweet red chili flavors .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC