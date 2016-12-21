State Slashes $570K In Education Funds To Fairfield
Local leaders in Fairfield County are scrambling after the state slashed $20 million from education cost sharing grants to towns and cities statewide - right in the middle of the budget year. Last week, the State Office of Policy and Management announced cuts to every one of the 169 municipalities in Connecticut, with six-digit cuts in the budgets for most Fairfield County school districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|6 hr
|Tango7439
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Dec 22
|Tard smasher
|1
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16)
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC