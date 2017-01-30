State Senator Vows To Fight Plan To Add Tolls To Connecticut's Highways

With proposals floating to add tolls to highways near the Connecticut-New York border, state Sen. Michael McLachlan vowed to continue his efforts to fight those legislative plans. "Time and again my constituents have said they don't want tolls on Connecticut highways, but people in Hartford just don't seem to get the message," said McLachlan, a Republican who represents Bethel, Danbury, New Fairfield, and Sherman in the state Senate.

