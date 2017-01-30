State Senator Vows To Fight Plan To Add Tolls To Connecticut's Highways
With proposals floating to add tolls to highways near the Connecticut-New York border, state Sen. Michael McLachlan vowed to continue his efforts to fight those legislative plans. "Time and again my constituents have said they don't want tolls on Connecticut highways, but people in Hartford just don't seem to get the message," said McLachlan, a Republican who represents Bethel, Danbury, New Fairfield, and Sherman in the state Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC