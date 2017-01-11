State Physicians Panel Urges Four More Conditions Be Qualified For Medical Marijuana
The state Board of Physicians recommended Wednesday that four more severe conditions be added to the list of medical ailments that qualify for medical marijuana in Connecticut. The panel voted to ask for new regulations that would add fibromyalgia, muscular dystrophy, shingles, and rheumatoid arthritis to the list of conditions that qualify for medical marijuana prescriptions in this state.
