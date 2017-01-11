State Ends Relationship With Homecare...

State Ends Relationship With Homecare Agency Over Its Refusal To Use New System

21 hrs ago

One of Connecticut's largest home care agencies claims it's in a David versus Goliath battle with the Department of Social Services regarding its new telephonic and computer-based in-home scheduling, tracking, and billing system. The agency, Companions & Homemakers, serves about 1,350 of the 16,500 Medicaid clients who receive services in their homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.

