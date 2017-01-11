State Ends Relationship With Homecare Agency Over Its Refusal To Use New System
One of Connecticut's largest home care agencies claims it's in a David versus Goliath battle with the Department of Social Services regarding its new telephonic and computer-based in-home scheduling, tracking, and billing system. The agency, Companions & Homemakers, serves about 1,350 of the 16,500 Medicaid clients who receive services in their homes.
