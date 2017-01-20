Several "irregularities" reported in Ansonia Tax...
An investigation into the city's Tax Collectors' office may be going beyond just the reported missing and reappearing $700. In a Jan. 2 letter informing Tax Collector Tammy Blackwell that she was being placed on administrative leave Corporation Counsel John Marini disclosed that on Dec. 28, 2016 several irregularities in the accounting of funds in her officer were brought to the attention of Mayor David Cassetti and his staff.
