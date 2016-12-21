Senator Blumenthal Talks About Cyber ...

Senator Blumenthal Talks About Cyber Attacks, Security

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

On Monday, Blumenthal said the attacks we have seen so far will increase if the country fails to repsond, but the response may be premature if you ask the president-elect. On the eve of being sworn in to his second term in Washington, the senator warns that the recent reported hack on a Vermont utility is part of a more widespread plan by Russia to hit U.S. infrastructure, transportation, power grid, and financial system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... 2 hr Evilgelicalling 18
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
Libitards freaking out its great Dec 22 Tard smasher 1
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
News Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 2
News State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16) Dec 13 Whaaaat 3
News Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ... Dec 6 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,486

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC