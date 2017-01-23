Sandy Hook Plaintiffs' Path to Trial ...

Sandy Hook Plaintiffs' Path to Trial Seen as Uphill

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Law.com

As the Connecticut Supreme Court is expected to begin later this year to hear an appeal from several families whose loved ones were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre and who are seeking to hold manufacturers of the gun used responsible, legal experts, attorneys and law professors say the plaintiffs have a long, uphill battle. The primary hurdle can only be cleared if the state's high court rules that gun manufacturers bear responsibility under the theory of "negligent entrustment."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan 7 TomInElPaso 2
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan 3 Evilgelicalling 18
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC