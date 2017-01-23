Sandy Hook Plaintiffs' Path to Trial Seen as Uphill
As the Connecticut Supreme Court is expected to begin later this year to hear an appeal from several families whose loved ones were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre and who are seeking to hold manufacturers of the gun used responsible, legal experts, attorneys and law professors say the plaintiffs have a long, uphill battle. The primary hurdle can only be cleared if the state's high court rules that gun manufacturers bear responsibility under the theory of "negligent entrustment."
