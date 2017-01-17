Reports: Anthem/Cigna merger may be blocked
A federal judge is ready to block the proposed $54 billion merger of the Anthem and Cigna insurance companies, according to news reports. The New York Post cited sources on Thursday that said U.S. District of Columbia Judge Amy Berman Jackson intends to block the merger, possibly as early as Thursday.
