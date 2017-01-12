Report Recommends Going After Johns To Curb Sex Trafficking

Emphasizing that the sex industry - especially when it involves underage children - is a form of human trafficking, the Connecticut Trafficking in Persons Council is making several legislative recommendations aimed at going after the buyers of sex. "Conversations about sex trafficking almost exclusively disregard the role of the individual buying sex - the 'john'," said Jillian Gilchrest, chair of TIP and Director of Health Professional Outreach at the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

