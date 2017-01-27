Report: Police Violate 2014 Law
A new report from the state branch of the American Civil Liberties Union says that dozens of police departments in Connecticut seemingly violate a law governing the availability of policies for filing complaints against officers. Released Thursday, the study, "Earning Trust: Addressing Police Misconduct Complaints in Connecticut," found that 40 out of 102 law-enforcement agencies surveyed "have not clearly posted either or both their department complaint form or complaint policy online."
