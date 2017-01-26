Rep. Frey Pushes For Elimination Of Connecticut Tax On Social Security
All Social Security income and pension benefits would be exempt from the state income tax if legislation proposed by state Rep. John Frey of Ridgefield passes. "It is often forgotten that Social Security is absolutely not a handout," Frey said.
