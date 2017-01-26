Recovery high schools have flourished in other states. Could they work in Connecticut?

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: For more than a year, a group of educators, addiction specialists and treatment providers has been meeting from time to time with the goal of answering one question: Could a recovery high school work in Connecticut? The schools, which provide high school diploma programs specifically designed for students recovering from substance abuse disorders, are operational in several other states, including Massachusetts.

