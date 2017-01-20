Rallies, parties planned in Connecticut around Inauguration Day
Greenwich Democratic Town Committee rally Saturday, January 14 Havemeyer Building, Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich Organizer Samarpana Tamm, a member of the Greenwich Democratic Town Committee and a longtime advocate for civil rights and LBGTQ issues, said the rally, "Speak Out: Hate Can't Win," is for anyone of any political party or with no party affiliation.Tamm said she believed Trump's campaign to be the most racist she had seen since the 1960s and 1970s campaigns of the late segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace. Find out more.
