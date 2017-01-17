Rain across the coast; icy in northern Conn.

We have some precipitation forecast in Connecticut Tuesday and it could be a little icy in northern areas of Connecticut. In Litchfield County towns like New Milford, there is a winter weather advisory in affect from 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wintry conditions - and snow/ice accumulations - will increase into the Berkshires and southern Vermont, the NWS says.

