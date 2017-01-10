Puppy Love

Joker, a 3-month-old puppy from the Westport branch of the Connecticut Humane Society, today gives kisses to one of the guests at the Westport Country Playhouse Story Explorers presentation of the new musical "Biscuit." Part of the Playhouse's Family Festivities Series, the ArtsPower play about a puppy is based on the book by Alyssa Satin Capucilli with over 17 million copies in print.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.