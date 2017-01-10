Puppy Love
Joker, a 3-month-old puppy from the Westport branch of the Connecticut Humane Society, today gives kisses to one of the guests at the Westport Country Playhouse Story Explorers presentation of the new musical "Biscuit." Part of the Playhouse's Family Festivities Series, the ArtsPower play about a puppy is based on the book by Alyssa Satin Capucilli with over 17 million copies in print.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC