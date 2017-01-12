Politician Arrested for Pinching Woma...

Politician Arrested for Pinching Woman's Genitals Said He No Longer ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Time

Connecticut Republican politician Christopher von Keyserling was arrested and charged with sexual assault after he was caught on a security camera pinching the genitals of woman with whom he got into a political disagreement. Von Keyserling, the 71-year-old chair of the Representative Town Meeting in Greenwich, encountered the unnamed woman in the hallway of an unnamed town facility on Dec. 8, according to the Westport Weston .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Sun Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan 7 TomInElPaso 2
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan 3 Evilgelicalling 18
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC