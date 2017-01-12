Politician Arrested for Pinching Woman's Genitals Said He No Longer ...

Connecticut Republican politician Christopher von Keyserling was arrested and charged with sexual assault after he was caught on a security camera pinching the genitals of woman with whom he got into a political disagreement. Von Keyserling, the 71-year-old chair of the Representative Town Meeting in Greenwich, encountered the unnamed woman in the hallway of an unnamed town facility on Dec. 8, according to the Westport Weston .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.