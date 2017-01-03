Police Probe Mystery Of Missing Teen Dirt Biker
Police in Connecticut are trying to solve the mystery of a teen dirt biker who went missing the day after Christmas. Instead of returning to his Sterling home from the Rails to Trails bike path - a route of some 56 miles that stretches from Connecticut to Rhode Island - 18-year-old Todd "T.J." Allen vanished without a trace on Dec. 26. The only clues in the young man's disappearance are two text messages that his girlfriend received around 2 p.m. the day he went missing.
