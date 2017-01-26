Pilobolus in - Shadowland' at Quick Center
The Pilobolus dance company will bring its "Shadowland" story to the Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pilobolus dance company will bring its "Shadowland" story to the Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pilobolus dance company will bring its "Shadowland" story to the Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pilobolus dance company will bring its "Shadowland" story to the Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pilobolus dance company will bring its "Shadowland" story to the Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pilobolus dance company will bring its "Shadowland" story to the Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Connecticut-based Pilobolus brings its unique full-length "Shadowland" to the Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 4. "Shadowland" is a multimedia work, a projected-shadow play that also ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC