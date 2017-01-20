Parents and Lawmakers to Discuss School Choice in Connecticut
Dozens of parent advocates and state legislators will attend a joint event in Hartford with customized information sessions about school choice for each group during National School Choice Week. On Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at 10 a.m., parents and state legislators will attend side-by-side sessions about school choice at the Mark Twain House.
