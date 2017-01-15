Paid family leave debate continues in...

Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut

There are 1 comment on the Greenwich Citizen story from Yesterday, titled Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, right, gestures as state Sen. Len Suzio, R- Meriden, left, speaks with Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr., D-Branford, center, looking on, during opening session at the state Capitol on Jan. 4. less Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, right, gestures as state Sen. Len Suzio, R- Meriden, left, speaks with Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr., D-Branford, center, looking on, during opening session at ... more Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano, R-North Haven, greets Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, right, during the opening session at the state Capitol.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,513

Paris

#1 17 hrs ago
Paul says he finished drafting bill to replace ObamaCare

Published January 15, 2017
Â· FoxNews.com

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan 7 TomInElPaso 2
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan 3 Evilgelicalling 18
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
News Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC