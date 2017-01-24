Opponents of 3rd Connecticut casino form coalition

If you're on a healthy journey this new years, you know that getting out of the grocery store without breaking the bank is next to impossibl Whenever you go to the salon to get your hair done, typically we leave feeling confident with our hair looking better than ever, but it feel Members of the Coalition against Casino Expansion in Connecticut hold a news conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on January 24, 2016. HARTFORD, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.