Open house at Greenwich Skating Club

Now, with a recently completed multi-million construction project that built a brand new outdoor rink, the Greenwich Skating Club is looking to raise a new generation of women hockey players. This Saturday afternoon, a number of professional women hockey players will host an open house at the new rink from 3:25 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held for girls in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.