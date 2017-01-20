On Inauguration Day, Connecticut Reacts To A Trump Presidency
On the day Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, residents across the state continue to have mixed feelings about the next chief executive. The emotions, often strong, remain largely what they were when Trump, a Republican, won the election over Hillary Clinton in early November.
