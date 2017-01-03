Norwalk lands three of top five Connecticut venture deals in 2016
Thanks to a mammoth financing package for a Yale University pharmaceutical spinoff, Connecticut companies closed out 2016 with a third straight quarter of venture financing topping the $100 million mark, though the year's final tally statewide was below 2015 numbers. Biohaven Pharmaceutical's $80 million package announced in November was the single largest venture deal in Connecticut in 2016, accounting for fully 75 percent of total venture financing tracked by Hearst Connecticut Media in the fourth quarter.
