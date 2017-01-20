New T-Rex And Whale Will Welcome Visitors To CT Science Center
When the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford re-opens on Monday after a two-week renovation, visitors won't recognize the cavernous atrium lobby. A 20-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex will leap out of the ticket booth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Fri
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC