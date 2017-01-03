New Milford Town Council approves payment deal for solar project
In a rare move, Mayor David Gronbach broke a Town Council tie Monday night, allowing plans for a 20-megawatt solar project on Candlewood Mountain to move forward. The council voted 5-4 to approve the Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement, which sets the amount the energy company and developers will pay during the 20 years the solar panels operate.
