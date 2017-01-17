New Milford residents remember POW, MIA soldiers
The Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Connecticut Forget-Me-Nots held its 32nd annual bell-ringing ceremony at St. Francis Xavier Church to honor the 43rd anniversary of the Paris peace accords, which ended the Vietnam War. Under this agreement, all prisoners of war were supposed to be sent home within 90 days, but Kathy Shemeley , president of the New Milford group, said they were not.
