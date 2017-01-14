New Haven's Waiting On The Details

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's promise Wednesday to protect school aid to cities - although with an unidentified "accountability" condition - left New Haven lawmakers cautiously optimistic, but eager to see the details. He made the promise during an annual "State of the State" address to a joint session of the General Assembly on the opening day of the 2017 legislative session.

