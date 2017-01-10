New Canaan's Grace Farms Joins State In Fight To Stop Human Trafficking
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Connecticut and its partners have taken the opportunity to build public awareness and the support necessary to end it. Connecticut has partnered with public and private organizations, including Grace Farms in New Canaan, to train workers in the state's hospitality industry, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced last week.
