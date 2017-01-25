Municipal Leaders Try To Write Their Own Destiny

In anticipation of what Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has telegraphed will likely be reductions in state funding for municipalities, local elected leaders came up with their own proposals to increase taxes and reduce unfunded state mandates. Gathered at the Keeney Memorial Cultural Center in Wethersfield Wednesday, local elected officials from all over the state of Connecticut insisted that if the governor and lawmakers were willing to implement even part of what they were proposing then there's less reason for them to increase property taxes.

