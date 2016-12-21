Montville residents have until April ...

Montville residents have until April to apply for town-issued home repair loan

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Montville - Low- and moderate-income homeowners who want to make repairs to their homes have a few more months to apply for loans from a $400,000 Community Development Block Grant the town received in 2015 . Homeowners in Montville who are up-to-date on their municipal taxes and have at least 10 percent equity in the home are eligible to apply for the grant.

