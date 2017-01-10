Marchers from southeastern Connecticut make concerns known in D.C.

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A busload of people who left from Hot Rod Cafe in New London gathers on Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, to participate in the Women's March on Washington. Washington D.C. - Kris Cumberlander and Shelly Briscoe didn't know each other before Saturday morning, but by mid-afternoon the two women were sharing family photos on their cellphones as they waited for hours in a throng of demonstrators within site of the Washington Monument for the Women's March on Washington to begin.

