Man with weaponized drones due in court for child porn case
A Connecticut man who posted widely viewed online videos of flying drones shooting bullets and flames is facing a court arraignment on a new child pornography possession charge. Austin Haughwout is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Middletown Superior Court.
